TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TGO stock opened at C$5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.05. TeraGo has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$7.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get TeraGo alerts:

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.