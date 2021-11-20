Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:TVE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.99. 3,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,167. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

