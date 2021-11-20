Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPST. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 10.09. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,271,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,005,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

