Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $54.87 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $112.42 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $54.87 or 0.00092504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00218113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,134,027 coins and its circulating supply is 2,048,713 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

