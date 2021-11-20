TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get TELA Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,350 shares of company stock worth $303,465. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 20.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 242.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELA Bio (TELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.