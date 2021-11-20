TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the October 14th total of 5,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. 1,696,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,997. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 160,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TEGNA by 179.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

