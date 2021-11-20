TD Securities Cuts Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target to C$1.05

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$1.05 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE ETG opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.89.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.