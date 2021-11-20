Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:TW traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 156.35 ($2.04). 11,332,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 145.25 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,186 shares of company stock worth $10,460,009.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

