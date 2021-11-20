Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.99. 3,014,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.91.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,841 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

