Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TLIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Talis Biomedical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TLIS opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -9.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 50,000 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Talis Biomedical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

