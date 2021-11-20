Tali Chen Sells 1,156 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $25,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tali Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Tali Chen sold 1,130 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $24,780.90.

On Monday, November 8th, Tali Chen sold 403 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $8,841.82.

Shares of DSPG opened at $21.95 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $532.33 million, a P/E ratio of -156.77, a PEG ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.90.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DSP Group by 130.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 139.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1,519.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 923,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

