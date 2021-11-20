Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.82

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 1183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The stock has a market cap of $467.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

