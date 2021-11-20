T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 102,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

TROW opened at $210.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.33 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.