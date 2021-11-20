Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

