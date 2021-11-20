Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

