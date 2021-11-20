Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.60%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

