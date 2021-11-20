Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $857.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $420.75 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $351.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $811.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $754.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

