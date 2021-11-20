Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after acquiring an additional 162,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

