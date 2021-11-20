Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 56,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

