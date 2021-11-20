SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. SWK has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, analysts predict that SWK will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in SWK by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 245,267 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SWK by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

