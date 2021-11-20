Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $3,742,500.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Switch stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.