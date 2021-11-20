Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 156,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,704. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

