SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Short Interest Down 37.8% in October

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the October 14th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SVFA stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. SVF Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at $176,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

