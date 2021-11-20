Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRZN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Surrozen will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at $5,854,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at $5,709,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at $5,090,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at $4,193,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at $3,540,000.

Surrozen Company Profile

