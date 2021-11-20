SureRemit (RMT) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $2,583.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00071047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00092616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.11 or 0.07292312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,767.20 or 0.99636745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

