Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 942,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,179 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 33.3% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 99,323 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $1,242,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Group of Companies (SGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.