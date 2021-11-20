Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) PT Raised to $9.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

