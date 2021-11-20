Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,054 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 208.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 309,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 209,087 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Suncor Energy by 159.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

