Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,703 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE:SUI opened at $196.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.47. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.