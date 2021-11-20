Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 546,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,254. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,934. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

