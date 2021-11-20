Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $349.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.45. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on SMMF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.
