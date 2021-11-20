Substratum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $627.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $627.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00219720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00089181 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

