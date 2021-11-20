Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several analysts recently commented on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a 86.00 target price (down from 90.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 target price (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

