Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,335. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.