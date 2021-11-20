Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,289 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,111% compared to the average daily volume of 189 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarVal Investors LP raised its position in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Berry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Berry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 431,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.80. Berry has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

BRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

