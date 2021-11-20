Stifel Nicolaus Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

