Steven Paul Lawrence Sells 181,992 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Paul Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.