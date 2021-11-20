Steven Paul Lawrence Sells 181,992 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Steven Paul Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 4th, Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10.
NASDAQ ASO opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.