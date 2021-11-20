Steven H. Collis Sells 11,664 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

