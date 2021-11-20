Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 7,500 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $23,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BWEN stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $1,570,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.