Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Larsh Johnson Sells 15,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $368,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:STEM opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $51.49.
Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.
