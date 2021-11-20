Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Larsh Johnson Sells 15,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $368,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:STEM opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the first quarter worth about $1,927,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $2,938,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.