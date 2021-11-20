Stealth Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $3,558.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021271 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00015605 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.