Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the October 14th total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. 138,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,851. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

