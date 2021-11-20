State Street Corp Has $22.63 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $22,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,789,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,992,000 after acquiring an additional 722,493 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,393,000 after acquiring an additional 639,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,272,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,422,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,682 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.