State Street Corp Has $21.17 Million Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.36% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $21,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $678.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.66. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -13.75%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

