State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 83,489 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Costamare were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Costamare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 241,962 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

