State Street Corp Buys 6,475,007 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 9,560.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475,007 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 5,254,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 268.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 2,755,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 864.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,591,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $4,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ASXC opened at $1.51 on Friday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. Analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

