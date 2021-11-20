State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Primerica were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Primerica by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Primerica by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $155.91 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.27 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,950. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

