State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.71.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $359.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.58 and a 52-week high of $601.41. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.