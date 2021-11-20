State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after buying an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after acquiring an additional 411,318 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $241,089,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.78.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

