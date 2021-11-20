State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after buying an additional 191,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,681,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.71.

EFX opened at $288.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.92 and its 200 day moving average is $255.63. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $292.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

